Melania refused to condemn capitol raid, says former aide

Former first lady Melania Trump, wife of former US President Donald Trump, refused to condemn the January 6 invasion of Capitol Hill, home of the US National Congress, as alleged by Stephanie Grisham, her former chief of staff. cabinet.

Grisham shared on social media what appeared to be a text message exchange between her and Melania. The image only became public after Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House adviser, reported the former first lady’s denial at a public hearing by the House committee, which investigates the episode.

“You want to tweet that peaceful protest is every American’s right, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Grisham asked. “No,” replied the former first lady, monosyllabically.

In the screenshot, the message is sent to “MT”, which would be Melania Trump. Grisham confirmed to The Washington Examiner that the communication was indeed between the former first lady and her, further adding that there was an immediate denial of the request.

According to US magazine Newsweek, although Grisham worked most of the period with Melania Trump – she also served as White House press secretary between April 2019 and July 2020 – relations between the two soured once and for all after she it went out.

The committee of the United States House of Representatives also heard yesterday the most striking testimony about the behavior of former President Donald Trump on the day that his supporters invaded the Capitol and tried to prevent the confirmation of the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the American presidential elections.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former adviser to Trump’s then chief of staff Mark Meadows, witnessed the Republican’s reactions on the day of the invasion at the White House.

In a two-hour testimony, broadcast live across the country, she recounted Trump’s irritation when he learned that his Attorney General William Barr had publicly rejected allegations of election fraud, which had been trumpeted by the then president and his deputy. circle.

Trump reportedly hurled his lunch at the White House wall, shattering a china plate. The former adviser says she saw an employee cleaning up food scraps on the wall of the presidency’s private dining room.

“There was ketchup dripping from the wall and the china plate was shattered on the floor,” Hutchinson said. The official reportedly told him that the president was enraged when he learned of Barr’s interview.

