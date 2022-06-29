Missing boy found in sewer after 8 days in Germany

28 June 2022 Updated 56 minutes ago

Joe's disappearance sparked a major police search in Oldenburg

A missing eight-year-old boy was found alive after surviving for more than a week at a sewer point in Oldenburg, Germany.

Identified only as Joe, the child disappeared from his family’s garden on June 17, triggering a major police search.

He was finally discovered on Saturday morning (25), when a passerby heard a noise coming from a manhole cover. The boy was 300 meters from his house.

The police have already ruled out any crime. There was speculation about how the boy ended up in the sewer, but police said on Tuesday he had crawled towards the point and couldn’t get out.

After firefighters pulled the boy out of the sewer, he was taken to hospital with hypothermia but no serious injuries.

Local police broke the news on Twitter: “Eight-year-old Joe lives!”

“Thanks to a tip from a resident, we were able to find Joe in the sewer system,” said police chief Johann Kühme.

“The most important thing is that he is alive and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is in good hands. We can all breathe a sigh of relief.”

The boy’s father told local media that Joe is “fine” under the circumstances.