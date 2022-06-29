MIUI 13.5: see Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones that should receive

One of the companies that sells the most cell phones in the world, Xiaomi is already preparing the launch of the MIUI 13.5, your next Android-based interface. The software is currently available in beta and continues to receive updates in tests, but the full edition should be released in the second half of the year, possibly between September and December.

While the company has not revealed official details about the availability of the full version of MIUI 13.5, it is already possible to have an idea of ​​which devices will be compatible with the brand’s new interface. The specialized website XiaomiUI listed all the phones that should receive the update, including Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi models.

According to information compiled by the Phone World, MIUI 13.5 promises to bring major security improvements to Xiaomi’s mobile interface. In addition to improving the management of files and permissions, the novelty will make it easier to browse the system anonymously, ensuring a more private experience for the user.

Smartphones that should not receive MIUI 13.5

Like every major system update, MIUI 13.5 won’t come to all phones. Some modern and popular models of the brand should be left out of the update, according to information collected by XiaomiUI.





See below the list of phones that should not be updated to MIUI 13.5, which includes popular devices like Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 9A.

Mi 9 / 9 SE / 9 Lite / 9 Pro

Mi 9T / Mi 9T Pro

Mi CC9 / Mi CC9 Meitu

Redmi K20 / K20 Pro / K20 Pro Premium

Redmi Note 8 / Note 8T / Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9A / 9AT / 9i / 9C

POCO C3 / C31

Xiaomi phones compatible with MIUI 13.5

See below for the full list of devices that can be upgraded to MIUI 13.5, according to details compiled by XiaomiUI. It is important to note that the manufacturer has not yet confirmed the list. Therefore, changes may occur in the final selection until the release of the full version of MIUI 13.5.

In addition to the listed devices, the update should also arrive for future models that have not yet been presented and may arrive in the coming months, such as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimension Edition

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi phones compatible with MIUI 13.5

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T Japan

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10C

redmi 10A

Redmi 10 Power

redmi 10

Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

redmi 10 2022

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

redmi 9

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Poco phones compatible with MIUI 13.5