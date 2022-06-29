Multimedia center: types, models, prices, brands

The multimedia center is an equipment that nowadays everyone wants to have in their cars. Either the person buys a 0km car that already has the multimedia center installed, or in the case of buying a used car that doesn’t have it, they always want to install the equipment at an accessory store.

Since its popularization, the multimedia center has been a mandatory item in new cars, but even in used cars, many seek to have the latest or widespread technology so as not to be left behind.

Although entertainment is the main function of this device, GPS navigation has become as or more important for most drivers, who are looking for alternatives in urban or road traffic.

In this case, just project your smartphone onto the multimedia center to have apps like Waze and Maps in Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Even activating vehicle functions via Alexa’s voice command is starting to become an object of desire for some.

MP3 is no longer an attractive option with streaming audio, internet applications integrated into the device, games and direct access to the internet are some of the features that can be found.

Today the most common standard of multimedia centers is the so-called 2DIN, of devices with twice the height of common car radios (which have a height of 1DIN).

In this pattern, multimedia proliferated with its digital screens, but even with 1din, it was possible, years later, to have a retractable screen to watch that DVD of music or movie.

In the aftermarket, however, sales are not what they used to be, especially after cars like the Chevrolet Onix offer the item from the factory.

Before, it was usually enough to have 2din to be able to have a multimedia center, however, as said, there were models even for 1din.

Finding the model best suited to personal desire is not such an easy task, especially in relation to the vehicle model.

Adding technologies can be interesting for those who “married” and seek more fun on board, like today’s cars.

Media center – the device

The multimedia center is basically a device that adds several functionalities such as media files (images, videos, music), native GPS navigation system and audio adjustments.

Depending on the model, it also has applications such as Google Maps, Waze, Sportify and also weather, traffic, audio book, games, among others.

If the equipment is associated with a reverse camera, the image will be reproduced on the device’s screen, always sensitive to the touch and easy to use.

You can still play media through CD, DVD, SD, USB and auxiliary, in addition to connection via Bluetooth. Generally, multimedia products sold as an accessory have a digital TV receiver.

Sound management is important, since it is through the device that the balance of the speakers and auxiliary devices (tweeters, amplifier and subwoofer) are adjusted.

A good multimedia center with an adequate sound system will produce a very pleasant audio environment.

When from the factory, it also concentrates the car’s on-board computer functions, as well as vehicle equipment adjustments, driving modes and even personal settings for the driver and passengers.

Some devices can be added to cars with 1din slot for simple radio, with the display screen in larger size and even rotating, converting it into a tablet.

Others fit the 1din standard and use the double frame to fit the screen fixed to the panel mold, as for example in the Honda Fit of the first two generations.

Multimedia center – how to choose

How to choose a multimedia center? Before choosing the multimedia center, it is important that your car has space to carry a device like this, which is usually the standard 2 din multimedia center.

This is the ideal size, with 180 mm x 100.3 mm, having twice the height of the 1din, which is the format of common car radios, still sold on the market.

So, models like Chevrolet Onix Joy, Toyota Etios, VW Gol G6, Ford Fiesta Rocam, Chevrolet Astra, Nissan Sentra, Honda Fit, among others, can receive multimedia devices.

In the standard format, multimedia screens range from 6 to 8 inches, having physical commands or not, depending on the device.

It is important to check the number of functions and which ones best fit your preference. An important one is the screen resolution, since the better it is, the lower its susceptibility to daylight.

Usually choose touchscreen, but physical commands are also welcome as they avoid making the device’s screen more dirty.

Usually the devices have a remote control, but see if your steering wheel can receive media and volume commands, offered on some devices.

Essentially prefer devices that have the brand’s own operating system or Android, as well as those that have projection for Android Auto and/or CarPlay, through the multimedia app on the cell phone.

This is because of the integration with Waze and Google Maps, although most only offer a simple screen mirroring of the mobile device…

It is also good to check the equipment’s RAM memory, because the bigger it is, the better it is to read the files and work without crashes or slowdowns. Usually it varies from 1GB to 4GB.

Prefer those that have an internal HD, which varies from 16 GB to 65 GB and various connections, including Wi-Fi if you have it, as well as SD, USB, auxiliary, etc.

However, not only the front of the device needs attention. At the back, it is important to have RCA and P2 connections for connecting a more robust sound system.

Multimedia center – which is the best option for my car?

This will essentially depend on the car model you have, considering the space for the device first.

You can choose between 1din and 2din, and in the first case, consider only the basic shape of the back to fit the panel.

Then, the resources that you think are best suited to your usage profile and media you own or prefer to use on a daily basis.

So, first of all, size your sound system to be used with multimedia.

At least four speakers and two tweeters are a good start. If you prefer, add more sophisticated speekers, proper cabling, an amplifier and maybe even a subwoofer.

However, whether or not having it with multimedia will make no difference to the onboard device.

The multimedia center will not help in the car’s performance, but in safety, if it has a reverse camera.

Another point is traffic guidance and this requires at least a device with a GPS navigator, but it is preferable that multimedia can use the Waze and/or Google Maps apps.

The need for intelligent navigation in traffic nowadays is essential and the central that has this feature is at a clear advantage over the others.

Check with the professional installer if it will be necessary to change the car battery for a more powerful one and make electrical changes or adaptations.

So, the best option for your car will be the one that suits you properly before anything else and that fits without any problems in your car.

Multimedia center – models and prices

The electronics market has several models and prices for the multimedia center, which can be installed from cars from the 90s onwards, although it requires changes in the electrical part and even the replacement of batteries.

Brands such as Pionner, Alpine and Clarion are the best known, but there are also Multilaser, Aquarius, Roadstar, Positivo, among others.

Power is generally between 45 watts and 60 watts, with RMS 25 watts to over 180 watts.

Prices range from just over R$500 to R$7,000, with the most expensive being similar or equipment that approximates factory devices and even higher.

Those above R$ 1,500 or a little less, usually feature specific frames for cars with audio systems integrated into the dashboard design.

Below R$ 1,000, there are usually common multimedia items, made universally to serve a greater number of old and even current cars.

As there are a multitude of multimedia center models and prices on the market, especially from unknown brands, we list five devices that are easily found in stores.

Prices range from R$499 to R$6,300, but all are adaptable to most cars and offer a variety of features.

Multilaser Evolve GP349 – R$ 499

It is a simple, cheap and easily found multimedia center, being of national origin and costing R$ 499 at the brand’s own store.

With a 7-inch capacitive screen, it comes with Android 9.0 OS and has micro SD, USB and auxiliary inputs.

The Multilaser multimedia center has an FM radio, but has the advantage of being compatible with the car’s steering wheel controls, if any.

It also has a rear camera input, Wi-Fi connection and an internal HD with 16 GB of space.

The device has installation kit and has mirroring for Android OS mobile devices.

Positron Mirror Connect SP8530BT – R$ 868

This multimedia center is also cheap and its value is the one practiced on the brand’s website, in this case Positivo.

Mirror Connect, as the name implies, has mirroring for Android OS smartphones, since its operating system is compatible up to Android 10.

It has a USB connection, video output for external monitor, compatible with steering wheel controls, rear camera input, Bluetooth, 2 pre-amp outputs and 1 subwoofer output.

It also has a P2 and RCA connection, as well as an AM/FM radio and a player for CD, CD-R, CD-RW, DVD, DVD-R, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+RW and VCD.

However, its capacitive screen is only 6.2 inches and is not compatible with remote control.

Roadstar Rs-804br – R$ 1,233

Equipped with Android 8.1 OS, the Roadstar Rs-804br is a multimedia center with a 7-inch touchscreen and physical touchscreen controls.

It has an FM radio, as well as Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi, as well as two USB inputs, a video input and a reversing camera.

It has integration with the steering wheel’s media and telephony controls, as well as 2 RCA audio outputs and 2 more RCA video outputs.

The Roadstar multimedia also has 4 channels of 50 watts RMS, a Quad Core 1.3 Ghz processor, as well as 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal HD.

In this multimedia center you can download applications from the Google Play Store, in addition to allowing the use of Google Maps via Wi-Fi and offline with downloaded maps.

Pioneer DMH-G228BT 2 – BRL 1,313

With a 6.2-inch touch-sensitive screen, the Pionner DMH-G228BT 2 multimedia center costs an average of BRL 1,300.

It also has USB input, reversing camera, steering wheel controls compatibility, bass boost, 2 pre-amp RCA outputs, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and Android smartphone mirroring.

It has audio streaming, calendar and records up to three mobile devices, reading audio and video files via USB, seven-band graphic equalizer, among others.

In 2din format, the Pioneer device has a modern look with physical touchscreen commands.

Pioneer DMH-Z5380TV – BRL 1,680

A more attractive option on Pioneer than the above model, the Pioneer DMH-Z5380TV media center adds a 6.8-inch high-resolution display.

It is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink via USB, using Waze, Google Maps, YouTube, Spotify, Siri, among others.

It has integrated Digital TV, Bluetooth for phone calls and streaming, plus a 13-band graphic equalizer, subwoofer controller, 3-way network mode and bass controller.

It also has buttons with up to 112 customizable colors and a display background with 5 colors.