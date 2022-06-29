NATO formally invites Finland and Sweden to join alliance | World

“Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become NATO members, and we have agreed to sign the Access Protocol,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced in a statement after the group’s first summit meeting taking place. this week in Madrid, Spain.
In setback for Putin, NATO formalizes invitation to Finland and Sweden
With the move, the likely entry of the two Scandinavian countries puts NATO in a Unprecedented territorial proximity to Russia, who attacked Ukraine on the grounds that the western alliance was getting too close to their country. Only Finland has a border of more than 1.3 kilometers long with Russian territory.
Russia, the central theme of NATO’s summit this week in the Spanish capital, has already promised “unprecedented” retaliation if the two Nordic countries join the Western military alliance.
Finland and Sweden ignored the threats and, in May, submitted a formal application for NATO membership.
The movement also indicated the change in posture of the two countries, which adopted neutrality in international conflicts and, therefore, were not part of NATO or any other military group. Sweden’s and Finland’s abandonment of neutrality was the first major shift in world geopolitics since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.
‘Commitment to Ukraine’
In a joint document with resolutions from the first day of meetings, leaders also pledged to support Ukraine “for the duration of the conflict” in the country.