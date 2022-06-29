Neuromorphic component unites functions of transistors and memoristors

electronics

Hydrogen ions allow one of four functions at different voltages (applied by the Pd and Au electrodes at the ends). The functions are artificial synapse, artificial neuron, capacitor and resistor.

Transstor and memoristor hybrid

Neuromorphic processors are about to gain the ability to mimic an additional characteristic of the human brain: They can learn to reconfigure their circuitry when presented with new information.

Yes, artificial intelligence does that, but it does it in terms of software.

Hai-Tian Zhang and his colleagues discovered a new material that allows neuromorphic processors, the hardware, to adapt to new situations.

“Human brains can really change as a result of learning new things. Now we’ve created a device for machines to reconfigure their circuits in a similar way to the brain,” said Professor Shriram Ramanathan of Purdue University in the US.

In simple terms, the team created a component that combines the capabilities of transistors, which make up current processors, with the capabilities of memoristors, the fundamental components of neuromorphic processors.

With this capability, artificial intelligence in hardware will be able to perform complex tasks faster and more accurately, with much less energy expenditure. An immediate example would be the interpretation of complex medical images; another more futuristic example would be autonomous vehicles and robots capable of reprogramming their circuits based on experience.

The team has already started experimental testing with the new components using different platforms.

adaptable hardware

The new material is composed of neodymium, nickel and oxygen – technically a perovskite nickel, with the formula NdNiO 3 .

The team infused this material with hydrogen and attached electrodes that allow electrical pulses to be applied at different voltages.

“The amount of hydrogen that is in the nickelate, and where it is, changes the electronic properties [do material]. And we can change its location and concentration with different electrical pulses,” said Sankaranarayanan.

Experimental results have shown that simply changing the voltage controls the movement of hydrogen ions within the nickelate. A certain tension concentrates hydrogen in the center, generating a behavior similar to that of a neuron. A different voltage transports this hydrogen away from the center, producing synapse-like behavior. At even different voltages, the resulting locations and concentration of hydrogen turn the current on or off, making the material function like a traditional transistor.

“This material has a many-layered personality. It has the usual two functions of everyday electronics – turning electrical current on and off, as well as storing and releasing electricity. What is really new and impressive is the addition of two functions similar to the separate behavior of synapses and neurons in the brain,” added researcher Hua Zhou – neurons initiate perception of the external world and connect with other neurons via synapses.

The team now intends to use their new hybrid transistor/memoristor component to create a network of artificial neurons and synapses that can learn and change from experience. This network should have the ability to grow or shrink as it is presented with new information, something that, at the very least, should allow the processor to work with extreme energy efficiency.

