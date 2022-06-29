New 007 must take time: “We are reinventing the character”

the next movie of 007 it will take “at least two years” to get filming started. The character’s producer, Barbara Broccolirevealed that the quest to find a replacement for Daniel Craig it hasn’t started yet because, at the moment, James Bond is going through a process of reinvention.

In an interview with Deadline during an event in London, the producer gave updates on the secret agent’s future after No Time to Die.

“Nobody is running [a ser o próximo James Bond]”she revealed. “We’re working out where to go with him, discussing that. There’s not a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie because it’s actually a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. . I would say filming is at least two years away.”

007 – No Time to Die marked Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the secret agent. It is the longest film in the franchise, with almost three hours long, in addition to bringing a cast full of stars such as Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, ben wishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch between others.

The film is available on Globoplay.

