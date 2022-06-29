New 007 should start ‘in two years’, says producer Rolling Stone

Barbara Broccoli, Producer of the 007 Franchise, Wants a Total James Bond Overhaul

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 06/29/2022 at 2:11 pm

Filming of the next film in the franchise 007 should not start in less than two years. In an interview with deadlinethe producer Barbara Broccoli explained process of reformulation and choice of interpreter of James Bond.

“No one is up for the role. We’re working his ways, discussing it. There’s no script and we can’t write one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie,” he explained (via Omelet).

In addition, the iconic secret agent will undergo reinvention, which makes it impossible for the actor to choose at this time. Names like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and even the star of euphoria (2019), Jacob Elordiare among the main rumors of quoted

“We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. Filming is at least two years away.” broccoli.

More on 007 – No Time to Die

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, 007 – No Time to Die (2021) hit Brazilian theaters on September 30, 2021. Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltzamong others, the film marks the farewell of the actor in the role of James Bond and is the longest production in the franchise, coming in at 2 hours and 43 minutes in length.