Working on yet another feature, WhatsApp is investing even more in everyday relationships and conversations for its users. A new function that recently arrived in the app was the reaction of messages through emojis.

Still aiming to communicate with characters, the platform, managed by Meta, decided to add a feature that can pump your messages at the time of a flirtation or a special conversation with Crush.

New function arrives on WhatsApp that will speed up the dating request of those who can’t declare themselves

The latest function was again a discovery by WABetaInfo. This site is specialized in unveiling and disseminating news to be applied in the system.

According to information from the company, from now on, Whastapp will improve all the heart emojis that circulate in the app.

With the update, the character will be animated when sent in a private chat, or in a group with several people.

It is good to remember that in January 2022, this new function in WhatsApp was already enabled for users of the iOS operating system. However, it was removed without explanation from the platform.

Now, according to WABetaInfo, the feature is also undergoing testing on Android phones, and will be released as a new update in the future.

As the function is still in its initial phase, it should only be released after all the tests for WhatsApp Beta users and any corrections.

That’s because the application always uses this process to validate the usability and usefulness of the mechanisms implemented in the messenger.

Finally, depending on these results, the update may be restricted to WhatsApp Beta users only. However, most features in testing end up being released months later.

