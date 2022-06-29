Newspaper brings exclusive about Santos’ attempt for Neymar and stirs alvinegro fans on the web

Neymar Junior had been one of the main players in the Paris Saint Germain whose main objective is to achieve the UEFA Champions League. But, the player had been receiving criticism in the 2021/2022 season for being absent in some clashes due to injury and elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Media like the ‘He Country‘ it’s the ‘Mundo Deportivo’ began to reflect that the PSG would have informed the striker that he does not have him for the season. In view of this, several teams interested in hiring the player began to emerge. Among them, the barcelonaespecially if you cannot close the arrival of Lewandowski.

the defender, Thiago Silvaexpounded on the interest of the Chelsea in hiring Neymar. And in an interview with the portal ‘GE‘, the defender highlighted that he is in the crowd. “I hope it comes true“. Santos, the striker’s training team, is interested in repatriating the ace, according to information from the Spanish portal.Ecuagol‘.

Former football player and TV presenter, José Ferreira Netodefended the athlete’s return to Brazilian football. “Neymar, I don’t want to be your father, brother, friend, I don’t want to be anything you don’t want to be. Let me tell you, not everything in life is money or perhaps the most important things in the world cannot be bought with money. What I mean by that is send the president of PSG to hell, leave this genocidal owner team. Go back to Santos, come on loan”.