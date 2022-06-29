Neymar at Santos? Rueda’s response after controversy over the star in France and requests from the fans for a comeback

Santos president Andrés Rueda spoke about the possible departure of Neymar from PSG and said that ‘it is innocence to think that the club will not do something’

A publication of the Spanish newspaper The Country about a Neymar’s eventual departure from Paris Saint-Germain had a lot of repercussions. According to the diary The Tribunethe president of saintsAndrés Rueda, stated that the Club’s Management Committee has a strategy to repatriate the ace.

“I received more than 70 or 100 messages about Neymar. Asking or thinking that we are not going to do something about Neymar is even innocence. But it is not in the press that we are going to talk”, said the representative at the meeting of the Deliberative Council of Peixe.

“There are ways to do it. Here at the Deliberative Council, I’m sorry, I can’t comment. It has strategy. In the Management Committee we have some actions in this sense”, added the manager.

Since 2017 at PSG, Neymar has been linked to the French club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

With the circulation of rumors about a possible departure of the Brazilian, Santos fans asked for the ace’s return through social networks.

This Wednesday, despite speculation, the star of Brazilian Team posed with the new Paris Saint-Germain shirt alongside Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.