Nokia G11 Plus announced as new entry-level model with 6.5″ screen, UNISOC chipset and more

After many leaks and international certifications, the Nokia G11 Plus was announced this Tuesday (28) as a new entry-level smartphone that comes to integrate the brand’s portfolio of affordable cell phones, bringing more options to users looking for a phone just for tasks. basics such as browsing social networks, photographs, etc. The launch took place in a very discreet way through Nokia’s website, but the manufacturer did not reveal details about the availability and price of the cell phone.

















Know the device

Featuring a look similar to other company models, the Nokia G11 Plus displays a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution (1480 x 720 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate and teardrop notch that houses the 8 MP selfie camera that features artificial intelligence (AI). At the rear, the G11 Plus has a dual set of cameras, a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP auxiliary lens, both with AI for image enhancement using the device’s post-processing.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the smartphone comes equipped with the Unisoc T606 platform — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 12 nm lithography — which works together with the ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory. Internal storage that can be expanded via micro SD card. As it is a more affordable model, the Nokia G11 Plus does not have great features aimed at internal performance, seeking to attract people looking for an entry-level phone. Some “highlights” include 3.5 mm P2 headphone jack, 5,000 mAh battery with autonomy for up to three days.

The company’s update schedule comprises 3 years of monthly security updates and 2 OS updates as standard, getting up to Android 14.

Datasheet: 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution

Drop notch and 90 Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T606 Platform

GPU ARM Mali-G57 MP1

4 GB of RAM memory

64GB internet storage with expansion slot

8 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 2 MP sensor

3.5 mm P2 input, Bluetooth 5.1 and biometric reader on the back

5000mAh battery with W fast charging

android 12

Weight: 192g

Interested in this newly launched model by Nokia? Tell us, comment!

