Novorizontino vs Vasco: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

At different times in Serie B of the Brasileirão, Novorizontino and Vasco face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in a duel valid for the 15th round of the competition. This will be the first clash in the history between the two teams.

Novorizontino beat Bahia, away from home, in the last round, breaking a series of six games without winning. The match marked the debut of coach Rafael Guanaes. The challenge for Tigre do Vale is to win again at home after almost two months. The São Paulo team has a better campaign as a visitor. In Serie B, they are in 13th position, three points ahead of Náutico, the first team in the relegation zone.

In turn, Vasco is experiencing its best moment within the competition. With four consecutive victories (Cruzeiro, Náutico, Londrina and Operário), the team led by coach Maurício Souza is the current vice-leader and tries to increase the distance to fifth place. The team is the only one still undefeated in Série B of the Brasileirão.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the game, with narration by DanDan Pereira and comments by Grafite, Renata Mendonça and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Novorizontino – coach: Rafael Guanaes

Getting Novorizontino into Serie B has been a challenge. Tigre has accumulated several embezzlements. In the game against Bahia, for example, there were ten casualties, four injured, four suspended and two spared. The expectation is that six of them will come back against Vasco: Felipe Rodrigues and Rodolfo Filemon, the rest; in addition to Felipe Albuquerque, Lucas Tocantins, Gustavo Bochecha and Léo Baiano, who return from suspension. The team captain, Romário, took the third yellow card and does not play.

Novorizontino’s likely lineup is Lucas Frigeri; Felipe Albuquerque, Rodolfo Filemon, Joilson, Reverson; Léo Baiano, Gustavo Bochecha (Johny Douglas), Diego Torres; Danielzinho (Ronald); Douglas Baggio and Ronaldo.

embezzlement: Bruno Silva (knee surgery), Giovanni (minor knee surgery), Ligger (muscle discomfort), Lucas Mendes (transition after dengue) and Romário (suspended for the third yellow).

hanging: Rodolfo Filemon and Ligger.

Vasco – coach: Maurício Souza

There is the possibility of Maurício Souza changing the formation that beat Operário in the last round. After having tested Figueiredo as a striker in the final minutes of the last match, the coach must keep the cub centralized and promote the entry of Palácios in the team.

Vasco’s likely lineup is Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê; Gabriel Pec, Palácios (Getúlio) and Figueiredo..

Embezzlement: Gabriel Dias (injury to the right patellar tendon), Léo Matos (particular problem), Sarrafiore and Ulisses (both in the final stretch of recovery from surgery).

hanging: Thiago Rodrigues, Edimar, Matheus Barbosa, Figueiredo, Zé Gabriel and Gabriel Pec.

