‘Now I can post freely’, says Luva after an agreement with Falcão

After announcing that Falcão is the new person responsible for managing his career, influencer Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, made a point of showing his happiness on Instagram. The 20-year-old Bahian also vented that he can now publish freely on his profile on the platform.

“There, my troops, thank God, I’m fine. Now I release Stories at will. I’m free now to publish the songs I like at will, with music”, celebrated Iran. Adding your accounts to tik tokInstagram and Twitter, he has more than 33 million followers.

Earlier, the former futsal player, one of the biggest names in the history of the sport, made a post on social media informing the news. He used the catchphrase coined by Luva de Pedreiro and thanked the influencer for having sought him out, communicating that all decisions will be made by Iran and her family.

“GET what’s yours! Thank you for looking for me and choosing me to help you! The world has embraced you and your #Tropa @goleirodoluva @cruzadordoluva, and so have I! ALL decisions will be yours and your family’s, because what is A little for one can be a lot for another!”, Falcão introduced.

“I introduce you to good people and super professionals who will be with you day by day and will put everything on the table for you to decide! We are not their owners, we have no captive chair for anything, any agency that has good things for Iran ” Pedreiro”, you will be welcome! Welcome, in the way and the way YOU DECIDE!”, completed Falcão.

In addition to the influencer, the others responsible for the videos that went viral in the world, such as the goalkeeper and the cruiser, will also be managed by Falcão’s company.

Business change after controversy

Luva de Pedreiro and his former manager, Allan Jesus, have been through troubled times in recent weeks. It all started when, during a live on Instagram, Iran Ferreira said that he would take a break from his career. The next day, he stopped following the aide on Instagram.

The controversy gained strength after, in the sequence, a text published in Leo Dias’ column, on the ‘Metrópoles’ website, revealed that Luva had a turnover of only R$ 7,500 in his two bank accounts. The value is considered negligible due to the expression of its sponsors and the reach of their accounts on social networks.

After the repercussions, Allan Jesus spoke out, stating that he made an investment of BRL 200,000 in the influencer and that he had hired an audit to analyze all the documentation. In addition, he claimed that they had R$ 2 million to receive in advertising from July. Afterwards, the businessman took to social media to report that he received death threats.

A report from UOL Esporte of last Friday (24) pointed out, based on data obtained from the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro, that the influencer does not have full control of the company created to manage his career and the resources obtained in advertising contracts.

Iran Ferreira’s share in ‘Cara da Luva de Pedreiro Produções Artísticas SPE LTDA’ is 45%. Meanwhile, Allan Jesus and influencer Victor Melo together make up 55% of the company. Sought to explain the division of society, the businessman did not respond.

Before announcing the deal with Falcão’s company, Luva went to Stories to complain that he had lost his access to WhatsApp and also to his TikTok account, where he began to publish the videos that went viral.