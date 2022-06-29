Now will you? European giant presents new proposal to sign Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, twice the best player in the world, is the protagonist of the main soap opera in world football. At 33, the Pole wants to leave Bayern Munich, a club he has defended since 2014.

With a contract until June 2023, the bavarians have no intention of letting the attacker out easily. Therefore, even with Lewa’s desire, it will be necessary to convince the club’s board to release shirt 9.

And for that you need money. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Barcelona will make an offer of 40 million euros (R$220 million) to sign Lewandowski. According to the reporter, the Catalan board has warned the striker’s agents that they will propose these values ​​to Bayern.

This value would, in theory, be what Bayern wanted to release the attacker. The European press reported in recent weeks that the Germans wanted at least 40 million euros to open negotiations.

Attacker’s wish

According to Fabrizio Romano and other reporters who cover the day to day of European football, Robert Lewandowski has expressed to his agents and to the Bayern board that he wants to defend Barcelona’s colors next season.