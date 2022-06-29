‘Orange is the New Black’ star says abortion saved her life







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Actress Laura Prepon (Alex from “Orange Is the New Black”) claimed that an abortion “saved her life” after finding out that the baby would not survive and she herself was at risk during a pregnancy.

In an Instagram post, she revealed that the day of the termination was “the worst of her life”, but admitted that she was grateful to have that choice, regretting that people in her position may now be forced to go with the pregnancy. until the end, despite the risks, thanks to the recent decision of the US Supreme Court, which allowed conservative states to deem abortion illegal.

“One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out that the fetus would not survive to term and that my life was also at risk. At the time – I had the choice,” she wrote.

“Everyone has their own way of pursuing this medical procedure and I sympathize with anyone who has faced this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies.” , he added.

The actress had already given more details on the matter in 2018. She and husband Ben Foster (“At Any Cost”) decided not to tell anyone about the pregnancy until a 16-week exam, when they were told the fetus had hygroma. cystic, an abnormal development of the lymphatic vascular system.

“Our neonatal specialist told us the brain wasn’t growing and the bones weren’t growing. We were told the baby would not survive and that I was at risk if I continued the pregnancy. Ben held me while I cried. pregnancy”, said the actress at the time.

A former follower of the Church of Scientology, Laura Prepon surprised many by playing a lesbian in the seven seasons of “Orange Is the New Black”). The end of the attraction, in 2019, was his last work on the screens. Currently, she appears linked to the series “That ’90s Show”, continuation of “That ’70s Show”, which she starred in 24 years ago.