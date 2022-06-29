Pedrinho at Atlético-MG: Galo prepares announcement of third reinforcement for the July window | athletic-mg

Pedrinho has been in Belo Horizonte since the beginning of the week, staying at a hotel in the south-central region of BH. The 24-year-old player has already undergone medical examinations and is awaiting the official announcement to start training in Cidade do Galo.

Without playing since December 2021, due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, Pedrinho had been keeping his physical shape at CSA’s CT, in Maceió, where he was born and where most of his family lives. He had his contract suspended with Shakhtar in March last year.

To agree with Atlético, the attacking midfielder will extend the suspension period of his contract with Shakhtar until June 2023, based on a new permission granted by FIFA last week. Galo agreed to pay salaries in full during the loan period.

At Atlético, Pedrinho will meet friends like Guilherme Arana, Allan and Guga (from clubs and the Olympic team).

Atlético-MG has been strengthening itself in the middle of the season for the window that opens on the 18th. The last announced was striker Alan Kardec, who signed until December 2024. Defender Jemerson was also made official. Next on the list will be striker Pavón, who is in the final days of his contract with Boca Juniors. Like Pedrinho, the Argentine has not entered the field since December.

