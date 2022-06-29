Police recover computer equipment stolen by former employee of Joinville company

The Civil Police recovered during this Tuesday, 28, computer equipment that had been stolen by a former employee of a multinational based in the city.

The material was used in the development of the company’s projects and was valued at R$ 8,000.

In addition to the financial value, the equipment also has information and access that could cause damage to several other large national and foreign companies, for whom outsourced services were provided, points out the Civil Police.

All the material was seized and taken to the Police Station and then handed over again to the company.

