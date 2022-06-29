Pope: with Peter and Paul, to be a Church open to all, free and humble

The synodality marked Pope Francis’ homily on the day the Church celebrates the Apostles Peter and Paul. “The Synod, which we are celebrating, calls us to be a Church that stands upright, not folded in on itself, capable of looking beyond, of coming out of its prisons to meet the world.”

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

Peter, Paul and synodality: this was the homily given by Pope Francis this June 29, Solemnity of the Holy Apostles.

In the Vatican Basilica, in front of a delegation from the Patriarchate of Constantinople, the pontiff blessed the palliums for newly appointed metropolitan archbishops, some of whom were present at the Mass. The celebration was presided over by the Pope, who however did not lead the Eucharistic liturgy due to a problem with his knee.

Already in his homily, he commented on the readings that offer the witness of the two great Apostles, condensed in two phrases: “Arise quickly” (Acts 12: 7) with regard to Peter; and “I have fought a good battle” (2 Tim 4:7) in reference to Paul. Bearing these two aspects in mind – the Pope invited –, let us ask ourselves what they can suggest to the Christian community of today, engaged in the synodal process under way.

A Church without chains or walls, free and humble

Awakening and rising up: it is a significant image for the Church, said the Pope. We too are called to rise quickly to enter the dynamism of the resurrection and to let ourselves be led by the Lord along the paths that he wants to show us.”

Francis warned of spiritual mediocrity, when sometimes the Church is dominated by laziness instead of launching itself into new horizons, citing some expressions of Father Henri de Lubac, who spoke of “clerical Christianity”, “formalist Christianity”, “dead Christianity and hardened”.

The proposal of the future Synod is exactly the opposite, Francis said, which calls us to be a Church that stands upright, not folded in on itself, but capable of looking beyond, of leaving its prisons to meet the world. A Church without chains or walls, free and humble. A Church that lets itself be animated by the passion for the proclamation of the Gospel and the desire to reach everyone and welcome everyone. The Pontiff highlighted this term of Jesus: “all”, asking that the Church be at the crossroads of the world, ready to welcome everyone, sinners or not. The doors are meant to welcome and not “dismiss” the faithful.

“This word of the Lord must resound, resound in the mind and in the heart: everyone! In the Church there is room for everyone. And many times we become an open-door Church, but to dismiss people, to condemn them.”

The Gospel does not leave us indifferent, it is not neutral

Another challenge is “fighting the good battle”, still in progress, because many are not willing to welcome Jesus, preferring to run after their own interests and other teachers “more comfortable, easier and according to our will”.

The Pope then proposed two questions. The first: What can I do for the Church? This requires not complaining about the Church, but working on behalf of the Church. “The synodal church means this: everyone participates, but no one in place of others or above others”: “There are no first or second class Christians”. It means not remaining neutral, not leaving things as they are, but kindling the fire of the Kingdom of God where evil, violence, corruption, injustice and marginalization reign.

The second question is: What can we do together, as a Church, to make the world in which we live more human, more just, more solidary, more open to God and to fraternity among men?

Certainly not to close oneself in ecclesiastical circles nor to get lost in sterile discussions and clericalism, a “perversion especially if it affects the laity”. But to be a Church that promotes a culture of care, compassion for the weak and the fight against every form of degradation, to make the joy of the Gospel shine in everyone’s life: this is our “good battle”. The battle for the protection of creation, the dignity of work, family problems, the condition of the elderly and those who find themselves abandoned, rejected and despised. For this, one cannot give in to the nostalgia of going back, which is very much in vogue lately.

Finally, the Pope greeted the new metropolitan archbishops and the Delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. And he concluded by asking for the intercession of the holy apostles: “Peter and Paul, intercede for us, for the city of Rome, for the Church and for the whole world. Amen”.