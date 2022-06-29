“Preparing a pre-contract for…”; Mano approves, Braz’s hands are tied and Fla can lose medallion that receives R$ 250 thousand for Inter

Admin 9 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

International

Right-back has a contract only until December and can sign with Colorado for free

Romario Junior

Per Romario Junior

Mano Menezes and Marcos Braz
© Photos: (Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images and Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo)Mano Menezes and Marcos Braz
Romario Junior

Internacional and Flamengo have intensified the rivalry in recent years, especially between 2020 and 2021, when both competed for the Brazilian title. At the time, Rubro-Negro got the better of it, but to this day Colorado feels harmed by the expulsion of wheeled in the Maracanã game, when the athlete entered the field for Inter after the R$ 1 million fine was paid.

It is precisely about Rodinei that we are going to talk more here and the focus is on his future. He only has a contract with Fla until December this year. According to information from Radio Gaucho this Wednesday (29), Internacional would be preparing a pre-contract to have the right-back from the beginning of next year.

The best phase of ‘Rodi’s career was in Colorado, where many even asked him to join the Brazilian national team. When he returned to Flamengo, he had a good time, but nothing please to the most demanding fan and his cycle at the Rio club, it seems, is coming to an end. Its renewal was even on the agenda, but President Rodolfo Landim stopped everything.

The 30-year medallion receives around BRL 250 thousand per month. Internacional understands that Rodinei is a great player and can help the Colorado squad a lot. Thus, Internacional puts Flamengo against the wall to decide as quickly as possible about the athlete’s future.

The player has a huge affection for both clubs, but believes he can play more. At Flamengo, he has not been able to play in his position and, with Dorival, he has played a little more advanced, almost like a tip. Its representatives are open to new proposals.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Argentine who gave Nazi salute could leave prison on bail

Three Argentine fans arrested at the Neo Química Arena yesterday (28), during the game between …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved