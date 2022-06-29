“Preparing a pre-contract for…”; Mano approves, Braz’s hands are tied and Fla can lose medallion that receives R$ 250 thousand for Inter

Internacional and Flamengo have intensified the rivalry in recent years, especially between 2020 and 2021, when both competed for the Brazilian title. At the time, Rubro-Negro got the better of it, but to this day Colorado feels harmed by the expulsion of wheeled in the Maracanã game, when the athlete entered the field for Inter after the R$ 1 million fine was paid.

It is precisely about Rodinei that we are going to talk more here and the focus is on his future. He only has a contract with Fla until December this year. According to information from Radio Gaucho this Wednesday (29), Internacional would be preparing a pre-contract to have the right-back from the beginning of next year.

The best phase of ‘Rodi’s career was in Colorado, where many even asked him to join the Brazilian national team. When he returned to Flamengo, he had a good time, but nothing please to the most demanding fan and his cycle at the Rio club, it seems, is coming to an end. Its renewal was even on the agenda, but President Rodolfo Landim stopped everything.

The 30-year medallion receives around BRL 250 thousand per month. Internacional understands that Rodinei is a great player and can help the Colorado squad a lot. Thus, Internacional puts Flamengo against the wall to decide as quickly as possible about the athlete’s future.

The player has a huge affection for both clubs, but believes he can play more. At Flamengo, he has not been able to play in his position and, with Dorival, he has played a little more advanced, almost like a tip. Its representatives are open to new proposals.