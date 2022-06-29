Problems in Instagram stories: users report difficulties with the app – Nacional

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Instagram app on mobile screen
Users report problems on Instagram this Wednesday (photo: Pxhere/Reproduction (illustrative image) )

Reports of problems in Instagram stories took over social media this Wednesday (29/6). Users point out difficulties in taking photos in the app’s stories, in addition to failures to publish content in the feed. The problem would have started last night.

When opening the stories camera to capture images or videos, most users can’t even click to take the photo. Others point out that the problem is in the sharing of stories, since they can’t move forward to make the post. The tip for the first case is to use the cell phone camera, without the intermediary of Instagram, to capture the image and then publish it on the social network.

The application is also slow and part of the commands are crashing, such as changing the screen and viewing the stories themselves. In some cases, the platform repeats the content already viewed by the user.

So far, Instagram has not officially commented on the matter. The report tries to contact the application, without success until the publication of this article.

See the reports on Twitter:

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

XP College will have a degree in technology for free; know the courses

Faculdade XP invested more than R$ 100 million in the creation of five technology courses. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved