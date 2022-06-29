Qualcomm fumbles and reveals new Snapdragon event ahead of time | Cell

An apparent error on Qualcomm’s website caused the company to accidentally reveal the date of the annual Snapdragon Summit event. The conference traditionally takes place on the first weekend of December, but this year it should take place earlier: between the 14th and 17th of November.

The company is expected to unveil the long-awaited Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers some of the most powerful Android phones today, such as the Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12.

Qualcomm is currently doing the work of promoting the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, announced in May. The component is designed to be an improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This means the chip comes with higher clocks and an improved GPU to ensure even more graphics performance. The Xiaomi 12S is expected to come with this processor. Datasheet details were recently leaked.

The clumsy announcement for the event was removed from the site a few hours later. The portal GSM Arena called the situation a “team slip in California”.

If the dates are confirmed, it is most likely that the new chip will be known as early as the month of November. The two-week anticipation may seem small, but it should intensify the dispute between manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi to see which brand will launch a smartphone with the new processor first.

Some speculations suggest a component with an eight-core CPU (1+2+2+3), based on a set consisting of a Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720, two A710 and, finally, three A510 cores.

So far, all this datasheet information is nothing more than speculation, as Qualcomm has not confirmed any of this data.

with information from GSM Arena

