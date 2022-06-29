Rafael Moura collects debts from Botafogo on social network: ‘Let’s solve last year’s situation’

Striker Rafael Moura used his social network to make demands and expose his displeasure with the direction of the Botafogo. According to the striker, the Rio de Janeiro club owes the FGTS and three last image rights to the players who left the squad at the end of last season.

According to the striker, the negotiations with Durcésio Melo and the CEO Jorge Braga have not progressed and so far the situation remains in solution. Thus, he decided to expose the situation and said that John Textor before thinking about millionaire figures should solve the situation of these players.

– Today my post is extremely uncomfortable! But what needs to be done! Botafogo owed FGTS for the whole year and the last three image rights of the athletes who did not remain in 2022. After seven months of negotiations with Durcésio Melo and Jorge Braga nothing was resolved! So, John Textor and other directors who talk about millionaire figures in each interview, are we going to solve last year’s situation? Before new signings for the second half. We are waiting for a position from you who don’t answer via phone – published the attacker.

The player was hired by Glorioso in June 2021 and revealed a relationship with Heleno de Freitas. Without hitting targets for automatic renewal, the striker did not remain at the club. The goals concerned goals scored, direct participation in goals and games played. He scored just one goal in 31 matches for General Severiano’s team.