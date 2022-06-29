Record TV launches super app for Alexa – Entertainment

THE Record TV launched on Alexa the super app Record programscreated for Alexa users to easily find all Alexa content Record TV. The virtual assistant can open and play all journalism and entertainment podcasts, informative and interactive games.

Podcasts are:

• Journalism: Camera Record, Jornal da Record, Jornal da Record News, Fala Brasil, JR 15 Minutos, JR Mundo, JR Agro, JR Trade, JR Business, JR Interview, Estúdio News, Podcringe, Hora da Venenosa, Você e o Doutor , No More with Reinaldo Gottino and Arquivo Vivo

• Entertainment: Domingueira and Power Couple 6.

To open Record Programs you must first enter the Alexa Amazon app and activate the skill. Then just say: “Alexa, Record Programs”.

To download the app, enter the cell phone model store and download the Amazon Alexa APP.

Step by step to activate the skill:



On the computer:

– Enter the website: https://www.amazon.com.br/;

– Login from Amazon;

– On the home screen, click on “All” and select “Alexa Skills”;

– Type “Programs da Record” and click on the skill;

– Click on “activate” and “save permissions”;



On the cellphone:

– Download the Amazon Alexa app;

– Login from Amazon;

– On the home screen, click “more” and select “skill and games”;

– Go to the search magnifying glass and type “Programas da Record”;

– Click on “start” and “save permissions”;

There are several options to find this content: through Alexa devices, through Alexa on your connected TV or through the Alexa app that can be installed on any mobile phone.

And now just play!