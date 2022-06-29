Remember the romances that didn’t work out in real life

Find out who are the darling couples in Hollywood who didn’t succeed in romance beyond the small screen; check out

Pâmella Gomes, under the supervision of Victoria Gearini Published on 06/28/2022, at 2:15 pm

Not every relationship ends with a happy ending, does it? And when I talk about a happy ending, I’m talking about that couple that emerges from acting and passes from the small screen to real life. Even though they are a fan favorite couple, it doesn’t always work out.

Hollywood stars, for example, are always shipped by the public, and when least expected the relationship comes to an end. And thinking about it With you! will remember some couples that didn’t work out in real life.

Check it out below:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

One of the most shipped couples, without a doubt, was angelinaJolie and Brad Pitt, romance was seen on and off the screen. Known worldwide, they drew attention wherever they went. The work that most impacted fans as a romantic couple was in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005, the same year they took over the relationship. They remained together until 2016 and as a result of this relationship they had six children.

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith

It was in the series “Glee” that the couple read and Cory delighted fans of the teenage audience by playing Rachel and finn. In real life, they started dating in 2011, going through an on-and-off relationship. In 2013, Cory ended up dying, but to this day read remembers the actor fondly in his interviews.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

During film shooting “The Last Song” in 2010, Miley and Liam started to get involved, the romance also engaged a back-and-forth relationship. They got married in 2018, but to the sadness of fans, they broke up for good in 2019.

To learn more about the darling couples, listen to the podcast from WITH YOU! available on the best audio platforms in the country.

To see the full schedule, click here!

CINEMA / PODCAST

If you love watching reality shows, then you’re in the right place! THE WITH YOU! selected 10 not-so-known realities for all tastes that you will love. Check out!