Rooster should announce important reinforcement this Tuesday (29)

Clube mineiro drew 1-1 with Emelec in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and begins to strengthen for the rest of the season.

A day after drawing 1-1 with Emelec, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Atlético-MG could give his fans good news: the club is preparing to announce the attacking midfielder Pedrinho, 24 years old. He will be Galo’s third signing in this transfer window, joining defender Jemerson and forward Alan Kardec.

Pedrinho will come to Atlético-MG on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk until June 2023, when the next season of European football ends. Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, players who work in these countries can freely transfer, as determined by FIFA.

However, the attacking midfielder will only be available to coach Antonio Mohamed from July 18, when the international transfer window in Brazilian football opens. Pedrinho arrives to fight for position with names like Ademir, Keno, Savinho and Vargas, supplying the departure of Savarino, who went to football in the United States.

Pedrinho seeks to resume good football at Atlético-MG

After a good start to his career at Corinthians, winning the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Campeonatos Paulistas and the 2017 Campeonato Brasileiro, Pedrinho was sold to Benfica, but he did not have a great performance there. He had been at Shakhtar Donetsk since August 2021, but the war in Ukraine has shortened his time in the eastern European country.