Rumor claims that the next Apple Watch will have a processor very similar to the 2020 model » iPhone Blog

Sunday is the day of the newsletter of Mark Gurmanwell-known columnist for the site Bloomberg who usually have good informants inside Apple.

He now claims that the next Apple Watch Series 8 will have a processor practically equal to the Series 6, released in 2020.

In fact, we already know that last year Apple only changed the name of the previous chip, which means that the S7 actually it’s just a s6 which goes by another name.

And it will repeat the feat in 2022, according to Gurman, with an S8 bringing the same features as the S7. That is, the same as the S6.

It is likely that the company did not find it necessary to change the speed of the small processor, just changing its name for the sake of marketing.

In fact, the S6 already has enough performance to fulfill all the current features of the watch. However, that means we won’t see any major new functionality for now. At least not one that requires higher performance.

But Gurman believes that only next year, in 2023, the processor will have a real upgrade, with everything new.

Apple Watch SE

The SE will be the only one that will gain an improvement in speed. That’s because it will also receive the same S8 processor as the flagship model.

It is worth remembering that the Watch SE inherited almost the same features as the Series 5, including its S5 processor. If he wins the S8 now, he will have a good performance gain.

In addition, it may gain some newer functionality that warrants more processing.

But which function?

Well, we made a comparison table between the SE and the Series 6 at the time, so you can see what features could be added.

Among them, the U1 chip, the ECG, the oxygen sensor or the screen always on. Although for the latter it would also be necessary to switch to an LTPO OLED screen.

It is believed that the SE will take the place of the series 3 in the product line, which no longer received updates and should be retired for good.