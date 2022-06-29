Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie appear in extravagant looks on the set of the movie “Barbie”

After the first images were released, the actors appeared in the filming in skates and fluorescent shades.

The actors are the protagonists of the film.

The premiere of “Barbie” is only scheduled for the summer of 2023, but the film is already giving a lot to talk about. After a first image of Ryan Gosling with platinum blonde hair, the actor appeared alongside Margot Robbie with an extravagant look on set. The images were shared on social media.

The two appeared on skates, with jewelers and armbands, visor, shorts and shirt, all in fluorescent shades of yellow and pink. Margot Robbie will play the famous Barbie doll. Ryan Gosling will play Ken.

In the first known look of Gosling shared by Warner Bros Pictures, the actor appeared with platinum blonde hair, tanned body and a denim vest.

“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig, the actress and author of the films “Little Women” and “Lady Bird”. The screenplay was written by her in collaboration with her partner, filmmaker and screenwriter Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”).

No big details about the story are known yet, but Margot Robbie has already revealed that the movie will be very different from what people will be expecting.

