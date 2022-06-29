Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 64-Core Arrives Costing Over $7,000

Check the values ​​of other models that arrived in China

The next generation of professional processors from OMG, 5000 series threadripper, are coming to the international market, after the developer confirmed their availability last week. according to profile Hoang Anh Phu on Twitter (via Tom’s Hardware), the new devices of the OMG debuted in China at prices that can beat the $7,000in the most powerful version, the 5995WX.

The price table of Threadripper PRO 5000WX sold in China disclosed by the profile, which are not yet the official values ​​suggested by the brand, is as follows:

Threadripper PRO 5995WX : for 47,000 CNY – approximately $7,029

: for 47,000 CNY – Threadripper PRO 5975WX : for 24,000 CNY – approximately $3,589

: for 24,000 CNY – Threadripper PRO 5965WX: for 17,200 CNY – approximately $2,572

Better performance, higher price…

Despite not being the official prices yet, the speculated values ​​of the new generation of threadripper considerably exceeds the price of previous models. the leap in 64 core version is to almost double the value suggested by the OMG us Threadripper 3990Xin $4,000and exceeds by almost US$ 1,500 O Threadripper Pro 3995WX of 64 cores, which costs about US$ 5,489.

The values ​​published by Hoang Anh Phu are compatible with website listings released last week as well. A Canadian store mentioned the most potent PRO 5995WX in the range of US$ 6,915. So the marketed prices must, in fact, be close to those mentioned.

The launch marks a new step for AMD, which is sailing alone in the segment of professional processors, as Intel does not have products that compete with the threadripper. There is an expectation that, in the future, the Core manufacturer will resume its HEDT line.

Intel may return to the dispute of HEDT processors in the fight with AMD Threadripper

AIDA64 software brings preliminary information of Alder Lake-X model



For now, only on workstations

the debut of Threadripper PRO 5000WX it has only happened, so far, on workstations. So much dell how much Lenovo have already announced their workstation options equipped with the new threadripper. The last one announced was precision 7865from Dell, which should hit the market in July.

Via: Tom’s Hardware Source: Hoang Anh Phu