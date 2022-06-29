Sam Asghari talks about life after marriage to Britney Spears: “Surreal” – Who

+



Sam Asghari talks about his marriage to Britney Spears (Photo: Playback / Instagram and Twitter)

Sam Asghari gave an interview to the Good Morning America on Wednesday (29), and spoke details of his new life after his marriage to Britney Spears. In the chat, he was all praise for his beloved.



“She’s amazing, she’s doing really well. The husband thing itself hasn’t hit me yet,” he said.



About the religious ceremony, 28-year-old Sam, who is also an actor, reflected on the excitement of bringing friends and family together on the big day.

“We thought this thing was a fairy tale, and it was. We wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We just wanted to celebrate. And that’s what we did,” she explained.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in Los Angeles (Photo: Kevin Ostajewski for Vogue US)



About professional life, Sam said that Britney ended up playing an essential role in his acting career. “I didn’t really get noticed until, you know… My wife ended up providing me with this amazing platform to work on. So I always appreciate that. And I’m always very grateful,” he said, adding that he learns a lot from the star, who started to become successful at a very young age, and that he considers her a source of inspiration.

“Being in a relationship with someone who has accomplished so much, so many good things and at such a young age teaches me to value the small or big things I’m going to achieve. At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career. But more importantly, I want people to look up to me – my loved ones, my children, my wife.”

To conclude, Sam still praised Britney for her partnership in the relationship. “She loves that I’m working, and she loves that I want to create a legacy for myself, for our future family. I want to be able to make my children or my future children happy. And they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s my dad. I want to be like my father,’ you know?” she said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Photo: Playback/Instagram)



dream wedding

Britney and Sam Asghari said yes at a ceremony held at the singer’s home in Thousand Oaks, California. According to People Magazine, among the famous in attendance were Drew Barrymore, Dontatella Versace, Madonna, Maria MenounosParis Hilton and Kathy Hilton. your children with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston16 years old, and Jayden Jamesof 15, did not attend, nor did their parents, Lynne and Jamie, or his younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Spears wore a famous Versace dress and walked down the aisle to the sound of Can’t Help Falling in Lovein Elvis Presley. After the party ended, the two left together in a white car with a sign on the back: “Just Married”. She even tried to dodge the paparazzi flashes, and he was seen wearing a black T-shirt with the words: “Britney and Sam”.

Incident with ex-husband

Jason Alexander, Britney’s ex-husband, invaded the party venue, for just one hundred guests, even doing a live on Instagram and showing part of the decoration. When approaching the security team, always with the live broadcast, Jason said not only that he had been invited by the singer, but that she was his first and only wife. He was eventually restrained outside the site, after showing a sort of chapel decorated with roses. The police were called to the pop star’s house, where the officers stayed for a long time.

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, is arrested for breaking into the singer’s wedding (Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group)



according to TMZa security guard for Britney, Richard Eubler – who was fired shortly after the incident – testified at the hearing and said that Alexander, when he entered the property, went straight to the singer’s room and tried to open the door of the room in which she was dressing, but it was locked.

The two struggled inside the game room, according to the affidavit, prompting Alexander to allegedly elbow and then punch Eubler as he tried to get back inside the main part of the house.

Britney got a 3-year restraining order against Jason Alexander after attempting to break into the wedding, and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has stated that he is doing everything in his power to ensure she is protected.

Jason Alexander remains in jail and his bail is still set at $100,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 12.