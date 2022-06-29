Santos is interested in signing Neymar, who is leaving PSG, says newspaper

Neymar has an uncertain future at PSG after statements by President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi mistaking the star’s future. The rumors stirred up the Santos fans and according to the newspaper ‘A Tribuna’, Santos president Andres Rueda will try to hire the player.

During a meeting of the Deliberative Council of Santos, held on Tuesday night (28), President Rueda asked the associates to trust him and revealed that there are actions involving Neymar and Santos at the moment.

Asking or thinking that we are not going to do something about Neymar is even innocence. But it’s not in the press that we’re going to talk. There are ways to do it. Here at the Deliberative Council, I’m sorry, I can’t comment. It has strategy. In the Management Committee we have some actions in this sense”, said Andres Rueda.

Despite having a contract with the club until 2025, Neymar is no longer considered non-transferable by the PSG board, which will be able to negotiate him permanently or on loan, as confirmed by Marcelo Bechler, TNT Sports correspondent.

Neymar has been at PSG since 2017 and has already tried to leave the club in 2019, but, at the time, the French club did not even want to open talks for a departure from the Brazilian star.