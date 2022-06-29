Sasha Meneghel and husband fall for cryptocurrency scam at church and lose BRL 1.2 million

Photo: Playback / Instagram

The marriage of the model Sasha Meneghel with the gospel singer João Figueiredo, started with a lot of love, but financially speaking, the couple had a big loss with an investment in the dark.

The duo suffered a BRL 1.2 million coup by investing in Francisley Valdevino da Silva’s cryptocurrency scheme, known as the ‘sheik’ of cryptocurrencies.

According to the newspaper ‘O Globo’, Xuxa’s daughter met the boy at an evangelical church service and they were invited to invest in the company Rental Coins, which promised a return of up to 8.5% of the amount invested with a known scheme. as “cryptocurrency leasing”.

The publication states that initially the couple invested R$50,000 and then made two more contracts, totaling R$1.2 million.

However, the promised amount was not delivered and with that, the duo decided to file a lawsuit for moral and material damages against Rental Coins. The action runs in the 14th Civil Court of the Paraná Court of Justice.

Francisley, who invited the couple to invest in the business, became the focus of the Federal Police in an investigation that investigates suspected crimes against the national financial system.

The “cryptocurrency sheik” is known in the evangelical circle and has even had a partnership with Pastor Silas Malafaia, who broke up the partnership after rumors emerged that Francisley would be defaulting on his investors.

