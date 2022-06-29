Sasha takes R$ 1.2 million coup in pyramid of “Sheik” evangelical partner of Malafaia

Sasha Meneghel, the only child of Rainha dos Baixinhos, presenter Xuxa, and her husband, gospel singer João Figueiredo, took a R$ 1.2 million coup in a “pyramid” scheme disguised as “cryptocurrency rental”, which would have been applied by Francisley Valdevino da Silva, who prefers to be called Francis and goes by the nickname “Sheik” (of Bitcoins). They met at an evangelical cult and from there they started to deal with “investments”.

Francis, or “Sheik”, is linked to the evangelical field and had a great influence on this religious segment. He encouraged the transfer of values ​​to “applications”, promising up to 13.5% interest per month, an absolutely unreal value in the financial market, where good investments, with the increase in interest rates, have obtained around 1%. In the case of the scam applied to Sasha, the promise was a return of 8.5% per month.

The company formed by the accused, which is investigated by the Federal Police on suspicion of fraud against the national financial system, Rental Coins, according to a report by the Rio de Janeiro daily O Globo, would also have scammed several pastors and faithful. The lawsuits filed against “Sheik” are being processed in the 14th Civil Court of Justice of Paraná.

Partner of Silas Malafaia

Francisley Valdevino da Silva, Francis, or even “Sheik”, is so influential and well articulated in the evangelical world that he was a partner of the ultraradical Bolsonarist pastor Silas Malafaia in a “multilevel relationship marketing” company, AlvoX, which taught courses in the area of technology for people who want to become entrepreneurs in businesses with “Christian values”.

Malafaia would have been very impressed with the “success” of “Shiek” in several churches, when he paid exorbitant interest to the faithful in the first months after the “investment”. In the history of the accused, who has lived in the US and had other companies in Brazil, there are hundreds of CNPJs, the so-called “shelf companies”.