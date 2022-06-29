Selena Gomez’s beauty brand will be sold in Brazil







Products from “Rare Beauty” should arrive in Brazil in the second half of the year. Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez / Celebrities and Celebrities

It’s not new to say that several celebrities that make up the entertainment industry decided to expand their horizons and business, right? Names like Laura Prepon, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez stand out among the famous entrepreneurs.

The news of the time is that “Rare Beauty”, Selena Gomez’s cosmetics brand, is already ready to land in Brazil. According to information from O Globo, about 20 products of the line have already been registered on Anvisa’s website, which is a fundamental step for a company in the field to sell the products here.

According to the register, sales must take place through Sephora and, among the items scheduled to arrive in the country, still in this second half, is the liquid blush called “Soft Pinch”, with the promise of easy application and a natural finish.

Liquid lipstick, eyeshadow palette, concealer and foundation should also appear on the shelves. For those who don’t know, the artist’s cosmetics bet on messages of well-being and mental health. An example is the “Kind Words” lip liner, something like “Kindnesses”.