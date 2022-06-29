Serie B leader, Cruzeiro reaches 96% chance of access | cruise

Cruzeiro remains in the Brazilian Series B. With the victory in the direct confrontation with Sport, this Tuesday, the Minas Gerais team reached 34 points, assured another fat at the end of the table and reached a 96% chance of access to Serie A.

The calculations are from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. Cruzeiro, with the score obtained in 15 rounds, has an 81% success rate. The use of second-placed Vasco (31 points) is 10 percentage points less than the Minas Gerais team, for example.

If they beat Vila Nova next Friday, at Mineirão, at 21:30 (Brasília time), Cruzeiro will secure a position in the G-4 of Série B until the end of the first round, even if they lose the last four games remaining in the stage.

1 of 3 Daniel Júnior celebrates a goal for Cruzeiro against Sport, at Mineirão — Photo: Reproduction/ Mineirão Daniel Júnior celebrates a goal for Cruzeiro against Sport, at Mineirão – Photo: Reproduction/ Mineirão

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

According to the calculations of the Mathematics department, Cruzeiro reached half of the points needed for access practically. If you double the current score, reaching 68 points, you have a 99.9% chance of moving up to Série A do Brasileiro.

Against Sport, the team won 2-1 and opened 13 points for the Pernambuco team, which is in fifth place.

