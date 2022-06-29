Son meets mother after 20 years and discovers they are co-workers

Benjamin Hulleberg was adopted when he was still a baby. His dream was to meet his biological mother and 20 years ago he started this search. But fate tried to play a trick on both of them. And the most unusual!

The young man discovered that he and his mother were co-workers. The two are part of the St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, United States.

They had already been in the same environment several times. Today the two meet regularly on breaks from work, which the son says are “amazing”.

Adoption

The foster parents never hid from Benjamin his origins. The couple even helped the young man when he decided he would look for his biological mother.

But the son, despite writing letters, searching for files and clues, could not find his mother.

Holly Shearer, who became pregnant as a teenager, said she never forgot her son.

“He was always on my mind. More so on holidays and his birthday. It was a roller coaster of emotions. I thought about him all the time,” said the birth mother.

Reunion

Holly even found Benjamin on Facebook, but said she didn’t have the heart to get in the way of what she saw as a rich, busy young man.

Holly then changed her mind and on her son’s birthday, she plucked up the courage to get in touch.

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for the last 20 years of my life. Seeing that it was finally happening was amazing. It was a lot to take in,” Benjamin said. “I found out I had a half-brother and a half-sister.”

They arranged to meet at a restaurant. It was there that they talked and discovered that they worked at the same hospital – she as a medical staff assistant and he as a volunteer.

Their story had already crossed paths a few times. The two were in the same environment on several occasions before they met.

Now close, the two don’t miss the opportunity to be together whenever they can. Benjamim says that he always spends his breaks from work with his mother and every moment is incredible.

With information from Correio Braziliense