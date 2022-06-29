‘Spencer’: Acclaimed Drama With Kristen Stewart Gets Premiere Date On Prime Video!

‘Spencer’ became one of the most praised films of the last year and guaranteed the Kristen Stewart an Oscar nomination for her applauded performance as Lady Di.

Now the Prime Video revealed that the feature film will be released in its catalog on the next day july 01.

I just can’t stop admiring Kristen Stewart as Lady Di 👑 Spencer arrives 1/7 on my stream pic.twitter.com/FdwRWwuYOA — Prime Video Brasil (@PrimeVideoBR) June 28, 2022

‘Spencer’ is a feature whose title refers to Diana’s maiden name. Set in the 1990s, Diana spends the Christmas break with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK. Despite the drinks, games and food Diana already knows the royal script, but this end of the year will be different. After rumors of betrayal and divorce, the princess finds herself at an impasse when she realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is no longer working out and never will, as the prince only loves Camilla Parker Bowles, even with their two children, so she decides to leave him. After the request, Diana finds herself tormented by the ghost of the ex-queen Anne Boleyn, also left aside by her husband. Spencer is just speculation as to what might have happened during those turbulent days and nights of paparazzi surrounding her life leading up to Christmas and following her official divorce filing.

Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall are also part of the cast.

