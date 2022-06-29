Stunning video shows moment Russian missile hits shopping mall in Ukraine – News

A video released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Tuesday (28) shows the exact moment a Russian missile hit the shopping mall. amstor in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, on Monday (27).

The attack sparked a fire that left at least 20 dead and 59 injured at a busy time in the mall. According to the Defense Ministry, 2,811 Russian missiles hit the country on Tuesday.







The Russian army claims to have attacked a Western weapons depot at a construction machinery factory, from where the fire spread to the mall, and that the shopping center was empty. Residents of Kremenchuk deny the version.

About a ten-minute walk from the mall, there is a construction machinery factory. The site was visited on Tuesday by AFP journalists, who found that one of the buildings was destroyed and the rest remained intact, without any trace of military material.





No chance to survive





Four giant cranes were deployed to remove the rubble. The parking lot was occupied by fire trucks and rescue vehicles and the Ukrainian Army. Operations were suspended for more than an hour after warning sirens sounded.

Antonina Chumilova watched everything from her salon, which had its door broken on impact. “Just before the Russian attack, I heard the warning siren and ten minutes later, two explosions one second apart,” she said. “In about 15 minutes, it was all burned out,” she explained.

Ivan Melekhovets told AFP that “there is no chance of surviving” a fire like the one that occurred.

“The most difficult thing is to see the bodies of adults and children,” said the rescuer, who participated in the search on Monday. “We are now working to find missing people, between 50 and 60,” he said.