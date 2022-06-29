Thanos Makes Gorr the Most Terrifying Villain for the Marvel Hero

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) introduces Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. Even before the movie premieres, it’s safe to say that he’s the most terrifying villain of Chris Hemsworth’s character, given the hero’s history, especially since Thanos.

Disney’s marketing campaign for Thor: Love and Thunder reveals almost nothing about Gorr, the Butcher of God. Despite this, he is already Thor’s worst villain because of the God of Thunder’s previous encounter with Thanos.

In the comics, Gorr sets out on a quest to avenge the gods after the tragic death of his family. He is convinced that higher beings only care about themselves, failing to fulfill their responsibility to protect those below them.

This could greatly affect Thor, who was unable to stop Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, as ScreenRant points out.

Although the decimation was reversed in Avengers: Endgame, it was still a traumatic experience for everyone in the universe. The god of thunder also has some personal experience in this regard: if he had successfully killed Thanos right away, both Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) wouldn’t have had to sacrifice themselves.

past traumas

Gorr’s interaction with Thor could bring back the guilt that initially plunged him into a deep depression after Avengers: Infinity War.

He lost all sense of purpose and totally abandoned his duties as the King of Asgard, forcing Valkyrie to take control, as we see in Avengers: Endgame.

As seen in the trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder, the Asgardian prince has embarked on a healing journey. He started working out to shed the extra pounds he’d gained in the five years since Thanos’ snap and coupled them with meditation to properly process all the trauma he’s experienced in recent years.

Thor doesn’t even want to revisit his fighting days, opting to live a more quiet and peaceful life, but Gorr’s arrival forces him to dress again.

More than the physical challenges of fighting the villain, it’s the mental battle he needs to be most wary of, as Gorr the God Butcher’s personal experience may finally reopen wounds from the Infinity saga.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) premieres on July 7, 2022.