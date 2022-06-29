The 10 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time — As Written by Glamor | Movies and series

A couple that faces a thousand challenges, but always stays together in the end. An addictive soundtrack to warm your heart. A speech that makes the most sensitive shed a tear or two (see you later). And, yes, we need to acknowledge: most responsible for completely unrealistic expectations about love stories. Whoever thought of them, the romantic comedies, was right!

over here, in Glam, this is a favorite genre when it comes to “movie” — and everyone has several to share whenever the topic comes up in conversation. With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of none other than The Best Romantic Comedies of All Time — at least according to our curation. Prepare the popcorn there will be no shortage of options for the marathon:

1 – The New Cinderella (2004)

Starring the iconic couple of 2000s teen movies, Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray, “The new Cinderella” is a modern version of the fairy tale that has marked generations. It has a stepmother, it has insufferable sisters, a Cinderella (who, here, appears as a waitress) and, of course, a Prince Charming.

In the story, Duff’s character, Sam Montgomery, meets the boy of her dreams on the internet. But when she discovers that the one behind the screen is Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray), the popular high school boy who transits in another universe, the fairy tale seems too unreal and she starts to avoid contact for fear of rejection.

“No sentence has impressed me as much in my life as this beautiful reflection: ‘because waiting for you is waiting like rain in this drought: useless and disappointing’” – Malu Pinheiro, Lifestyle reporter.

“It features the crème de la crème of actors from the 2000s: Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. The story is perfect, the soundtrack goes from Jesse McCartney to Jimmy Eat World and this moment – ‘because waiting for you is waiting like rain in this drought: useless and disappointing’ – inside the men’s locker room is one of the most iconic moments in cinema.” – Julia Ribeiro de Lima, Beauty reporter.

If you’re a millennial who has reached 30, you probably have this movie as a reference — and you make a mental charge to Jenna Rink, the protagonist, about the success she promised for this age.

Starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, the romantic comedy is about a 13-year-old girl who gets her wish and magically wakes up at 30: rich, with her dream job, and with the body she’s always wanted. But as she revisits what’s happened over the years, she realizes that she’s made choices that have taken her in a direction far removed from true happiness — and the problem is, she’s no longer at 13, and it may be too late to mend her course. .

“The scene where Billy Joel’s Vienna plays—with Jenna Rink on the train watching the 13-year-old girls—always moves me. I don’t think there was a time I watched this part without shedding a tear (and that was even when I was far from 30). I like the idea of ​​her having the chance to do everything differently to be with true love and go back to the person she would have been if she hadn’t made the wrong choice.” – Nívia Passos, assistant editor for Lifestyle.

3 – How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

While journalist Andie needs a character for her story on what not to do in love, publicist Ben Barry has to win a bet — to make a woman fall in love with him in no time — to get ahead of an important account. of a diamond brand. The two have only 10 days to complete their respective missions, and fate wanted them to be in the same bar the day they went out to choose the “victims”.

From there, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, you can already imagine the unfolding: a lot of confusion as Andie tries to get the pair to give up on her to prove her theory and Ben puts up with all the hype of the new girlfriend to make sure she falls in love with him the first time. time. Until the bet becomes too real and the climax is due to the discovery of the farce of the two. But despite the clichés and the predictable ending, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” it’s one of those comedies that sum up the successful formula of films of the genre in the 2000s, and that leave a smile on your face with a happy ending.

“Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Hudson are the couple with the most chemistry in the cinema, yes or of course? I basically love everything about this movie — even the yellow dress (and I hate yellow hahaha). They manage to build such a nice build between the two of them — especially on the weekend when she visits his parents’ house — that we easily buy the idea of ​​passion in 10 days” – Nívia Passos, assistant editor for Lifestyle.

4 – The Princess Diaries (2002)

Based on the book series by Meg Cabot, “Princess’ diary” is responsible for making Anne Hathaway one of the darlings of our generation. In the story, she plays Mia – a 15-year-old girl who sees her peaceful life in San Francisco undergo a transformation after discovering that her father is a prince of a small European country, Genovia.

So, with the title of princess, she begins to learn all the etiquettes of the universe from her grandmother while having to decide whether to take her post in Genovia or stay with her mother.

“I fell in love with the film so much that I spent the years following its release devouring the books in the collection, written by Meg Cabot. He makes us dream and identify at the same time: seeing ourselves in Mia’s scenes at school and dreaming of the glamor of the balls and dresses of the Genovian monarchy (and the cute romance with Michael too!). Highlight for Mia’s closet scene in ‘The Princess Diaries 2’, which accelerates the heart of every fashion lover” – Manoela Morel, Designer.

Another reference from the 2000s, Amanda Bynes starred in several teen-inspired romantic comedies in the decade — and, among them, our highlight goes to “She is the man”. The plot is about young Viola, one of the best football players at school – who, disgusted with the extinction of the female sport in high school, counts on the help of a wig and clothes different from the ones she used to wear to pass for school. brother and take his place on the men’s team.

The outlandish plan even worked for a while. But everything gets complicated when she starts to fall in love with the teammate played by Channing Tatum.

“Amanda Bynes turning her brother to play soccer after the women’s team was disbanded and proving that a woman’s place is anywhere????? It was the chemistry of millions between her and Channing Tatum at a very young age. Master!” – Julia Ribeiro, Beauty reporter.

In this late ’90s romantic comedy, Rachael Leigh Cook isn’t the guy like Amanda Bynes, but she’s awesome (yeah, there’s no way not to pun on the title). In the story – which follows the well-known formula of passions that happen in the middle of betting – the actress gives life to the unpopular Laney Boggs.

Everything changes when Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr., name repeated in several films of this style in the decade) is exchanged for his girlfriend and decides to regain his popularity by proving that he can make any girl – even Laney – become the next prom queen of the day. school. You don’t need to say anything else, right?

The film made such an impact that, last year, Netflix did a role-reversal remake: a popular girl taking on the challenge of making a nerd with no social life the next prom king. The result was “He is awesome”with Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan as protagonists.

“I think the stairway scene, with Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer playing in the background, and the red dress after the makeover is enough. There’s that cliché of letting your hair down and taking off your glasses for a girl – who was already pretty – to be seen as pretty, right? But it is one of the films that warms the heart; made to see and review a thousand times” – Nívia Passos, assistant editor for Lifestyle.

7 – Love for All (2011)

Starring the always great Steve Carrell and with more names in the cast – like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore. The plot is about forty-year-old Carl Weaver, who, after his wife’s divorce application, decides to become a Don Juan with the help of the conqueror Jacob (Gosling).

“The cast of millions with Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and an iconic scene of Ryan shirtless and Emma saying, ‘It’s like you’ve been photoshopped.’ Master!” – Julia Ribeiro, Beauty reporter.

8 – Love and Other Drugs (2010)

Another one from Anne Hathaway here, but with a very different plot than what we saw in “The Princess Diaries”. With Jake Gyllenhaal as a romantic partner, Hathaway plays Maggie – a free-spirited woman who hides a personal issue and is far from wanting a serious relationship.

Everything changes when she meets Jamie, a pharmaceutical salesman who also puts the womanizer life aside when he realizes he was living something special. But don’t be fooled: although it’s a romantic comedy, “Love and Other Drugs” has a backdrop that will move you — to the point, perhaps, even make you shed a few tears.

“I like how the movie seems extremely shallow at the beginning and it grows until it makes us cry (me, at least hahaha). I also highlight the soundtrack, which is excellent, and the dialogue at the end.” – Nívia Passos, assistant editor for Lifestyle.

9 – It Just Happens (2013)

If you like stories that show the evolution of a great friendship to love, this one is the right choice! Alex and Rosie, played by Lilly Collins and Sam Claffin, grew up together in London and are inseparable friends — until Alex wins a scholarship and moves to the United States.

Separately, they make different choices over the years. But a recent rapprochement has them resolving past issues and finally allowing themselves a chance.

“Lily Collins and Sam Clafflin star in one of the best romantic comedies of the 2010s and I put my hand on fire for that. IT’S THE MOVIE for anyone who is a fan of a beautiful slow burn from childhood friends to lovers. It’s very, very, very cute and emotional (to cry delicious)” – Julia Ribeiro, Beauty reporter.

10 – The Gallery of Broken Hearts (2020)

Who has never kept a gift or object of a love from the past and had difficulty getting rid of the memory to move on? This is precisely the hook of this romantic comedy that, betting on the formula of the classics of the genre, reminds us why we love this type of film so much.

The protagonist is Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a born collector who doesn’t know what to do with the objects of her ex-boyfriend and boss – Alex Vora (Utkarsh Ambudkar) – after a bad breakup. Until, thinking about her attachment and the people who go through it, she gets creative and organizes “The Broken Heart Gallery” in the lobby of a hotel.