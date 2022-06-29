The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022 (So Far)

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (left), Zendaya in Euphoria and Jensen Ackles in The Boys (photo: Publicity/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

It’s only six months on the bill, but the year 2022 already proves to be very fertile when it comes to quality series, newbies or veterans. Attractions such as the comedy After the Party, the drama Ruptura and the miniseries A Cidade Nossa are among the candidates to achieve Emmy nominations, standing out in the midst of the avalanche of productions launched during this period.

O TV watch separated the most impactful and high-level series that were shown from January to the end of June, taking into account those that are available in Brazil. Check out:

The ten best series of 2022 (so far)

Jon Bernthal in the miniseries A Cidade Nossa (photo: Divulgao/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

Our City

Based on a true story, Our City caused a stir by bringing the police brutality seen in the city of Baltimore over the past decade to the screen, proving that street violence by law enforcement officials was part of a rotten system that is difficult to clean. . Whoever had to impose order and guarantee security became a criminal, a bandit. The heavyweight cast was headed by the precise Jon Bernthal.

Our City is available on HBO Max.

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul Season 6 (Photo: Publicity/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

Better Call Saul

Increasingly giving reason to those who think the plot is as good or better than Breaking Bad (2008-2013), Better Call Saul delivered a first half of the sixth and final season close to perfection.

The narrative proves to be strong with the passage of time, as it approaches the events presented in the me series. In particular, one character stands out and raises the bar: lawyer Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), as crooked as her husband Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

Better Call Saul is available on Netflix.

Sydney Sweeney (left), Maude Apatow and Zendaya in Euphoria season 2 (photo: Divulgao/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

euphoria

Breaking viewership records one after the other, Euphoria has established itself as one of the best series on all of TV with its second season. The material presented, more mature and betting on the depth of the cast, is worthy of winning the statuette for best drama at the Emmy (but the competition is great).

The teen drama had a spectacular supporting cast, surgical direction, gorgeous photography… and Zendaya!

Euphoria is available on HBO Max.

Actress Tiffany Haddish in a scene from the comedy After the Party (photo: Divulgao/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

After party

The comedy After the Party (the best of the year?) is unmissable because it combines refined humor with the infallible ‘who killed?’ formula. A third (high school) class meets 15 years after graduation. The party is marked by a death and all who are present are suspects.

Each episode narrates the point of view of a specific character. The viewer gathers the clues accompanied by Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and tries to solve the case.

After the Party is available on Apple TV+.

Marco D’Amore (background) with Salvatore Esposito in season 5 of Gomorrah (photo: Divulgao/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

gomorrah

A world entertainment production that best portrayed the Italian mafia, Gomorra came to an end at its peak, with the fifth season, a rare feat to see. The visceral and rustic drama ended with a perfect narrative, consistent with what has been shown since the premiere: the confrontation between the ‘brothers’ Genny (Salvatore Esposito) and Ciro (Marco D’Amore) for the criminal control of peripheral neighborhoods of the city of Naples. The Italian series was notable for showing the raw, unretouched mafia life.

Gomorrah is available on HBO Max.

Margherita Mazzucco (left) and Gaia Girace in My Brilliant Friend season 3 (photo: Divulgao/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

My Brilliant Friend

Few series currently on the air epitomize what an art entertainment production like My Brilliant Friend is. The Italian drama, based on the work of Elena Ferrante, only improves with time.

Set in the 1970s, the third season was a blast, uniquely addressing themes crucial to life in society, such as the role of women at home, at work and in the political world. And, at the same time, he clearly illustrated how the elite communist and socialist ideal is out of step with the factory floor.

My Brilliant Friend is available on HBO Max.

Actor Lee Min-ho in the opening vignette of Pachinko (photo: Disclosure/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

pachinko

A dazzling Apple k-drama, Pachinko follows a Korean family, more precisely a character, for almost a hundred years, from the Japanese occupation of Korea, in the 1910s, until the end of the 20th century.

Whether in the archaic world of the distant past or in the portrait of the always rich 1980s, Pachinko shines when portraying these very different environments. The direction and script are impeccable, as is an exquisite performance by the cast, highlighting Youn Yuh-jung, legendary Oscar-winning actress.

Pachinko is available on Apple TV+.

Adam Scott works on an archaic computer in the Ruptura series (photo: Divulgao/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

Break

Unmissable, the drama Rupture made the following provocation: what if you could split your mind and not take your work problems home, and vice versa? Would you go through this experiment? in this breeze that the characters of the favorite series live to, at least, be nominated for an Emmy for best drama.

A device implanted inside the brain with the ability to make this division in the mind between what happens at work and outside it, an irreversible intervention called a rupture. The plot narrates the lives of those who are part of this process.

Rupture is available on Apple TV+.

Karen Fukuhara (center), Laz Alonso and Jack Quaid in The Boys season 3 (photo: Disclosure/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

the boys

The six episodes aired so far from the third season put The Boys on that list. Prime Video’s forbidden hero drama outdoes itself in the new episodes, as tension builds between the supers.

Herogasm’s shocking supersurba was just one of the highlights of the wave. The addition of the character Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), as strong or stronger than Captain Homeland (Antony Starr) added fuel to the fire in the clash between those who want to destroy the image of arach heroes versus strength in favor of maintaining status. quo, manipulating the population using fake news.

The Boys is available on Prime Video.

Actor Miles Teller in the miniseries The Offer (photo: Divulgao/AMC/HBO/Prime Video)

The Offer

At the top of the ranking of the best films in history, The Godfather (1972) won a miniseries that no one asked for. The Offer’s main asset is to remain faithful to the base proposal, to narrate the behind-the-scenes of the film, staging how it was made.

Whoever fan of The Godfather franchise needs to watch The Offer. Even those who have seen the film only once have to follow this high standard miniseries. A look at an iconic production of world entertainment and portrays all the adversities that surround a project of such greatness. It was the exemplary performance of the cast.

The Offer is available on Paramount+.

This post The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022 (So Far) was first published on TV Observatory.