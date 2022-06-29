The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022 (So Far)

Advertising Could not load ad

It’s only six months on the bill, but the year 2022 already proves to be very fertile when it comes to quality series, newbies or veterans. Attractions such as the comedy After the Party, the drama Ruptura and the miniseries A Cidade É Nossa are among the candidates to get Emmy nominations, standing out in the midst of the avalanche of productions launched during this period.

O TV observatory separated the most impactful and high-level series that were shown from January to the end of June, taking into account those that are available in Brazil. Check out:

The ten best series of 2022 (so far)

Jon Bernthal in The City Is Ours

The city is ours

Based on a true story, City Is Ours caused a stir by bringing to the screen the police brutality seen in the city of Baltimore over the past decade, proving that street violence by law enforcement officials was part of a rotten system that was hard to crack. clean. Whoever had to impose order and guarantee security became a criminal, a bandit. The heavyweight cast was headed by the precise Jon Bernthal.

The City Is Ours is available on HBO Max.

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul Season 6

Better Call Saul

Increasingly giving reason to those who find the plot as good or better than Breaking Bad (2008-2013), Better Call Saul delivered a first half of the sixth and final season close to perfection.

The narrative proves to be strong over time, as it approaches the events presented in the mother series. In particular, one character stands out and raises the bar: lawyer Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), as crooked as her husband Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

Better Call Saul is available on Netflix.

Sydney Sweeney (left), Maude Apatow and Zendaya in Euphoria Season 2

euphoria

Breaking ratings records one after the other, Euphoria has established itself as one of the best series on all of TV with its second season. The material presented, more mature and betting on the depth of the cast, is worthy of winning the statuette for best drama at the Emmy (but the competition is great).

The teen drama had a spectacular supporting cast, surgical direction, beautiful photography… and Zendaya!

Euphoria is available on HBO Max.

Actress Tiffany Haddish in a scene from the comedy After the Party

After party

The comedy After the Party (the best of the year?) is not to be missed because it combines refined humor with the infallible formula of “who killed?”. A third (high school) class meets 15 years after graduation. The party is marked by a death and everyone present is a suspect.

Each episode narrates the point of view of a specific character. The viewer gathers the clues accompanied by Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and tries to solve the case.

After the Party is available on Apple TV+.

Marco D’Amore (background) with Salvatore Esposito in Gomorrah Season 5

gomorrah

Production of the world entertainment that best portrayed the Italian mafia, Gomorra came to an end at its peak, with the fifth season, a rare feat to see. The visceral and rustic drama ended up unfolding a perfect narrative, consistent with what has been shown since the premiere: the confrontation between the “brothers” Genny (Salvatore Esposito) and Ciro (Marco D’Amore) for the criminal control of peripheral neighborhoods of the city of Naples. The Italian series was notable for showing the mafia life raw, without retouching.

Gomorrah is available on HBO Max.

Margherita Mazzucco (left) and Gaia Girace in My Brilliant Friend Season 3

My Brilliant Friend

Few series currently on the air epitomize what an art entertainment production is like My Brilliant Friend. The Italian drama, based on the work of Elena Ferrante, only gets better with time.

Set in the 1970s, the third season was a blast, uniquely addressing themes crucial to life in society, such as the role of women in the home, at work and in the political world. And, at the same time, he clearly illustrated how the communist and elitist socialist ideal is out of step with the factory floor.

My Brilliant Friend is available on HBO Max.

Actor Lee Min-ho in the opening vignette of Pachinko

pachinko

A dazzling Apple k-drama, Pachinko follows a Korean family, more precisely a character, for almost a hundred years, from the Japanese occupation of the territory of Korea, in the 1910s, until the end of the 20th century.

Whether in the archaic world of the distant past or in the portrait of the always rich 1980s, Pachinko shines when portraying these very different environments. The direction and script are impeccable, as well as an exquisite performance by the cast, highlighting Youn Yuh-jung, legendary Oscar-winning actress.

Pachinko is available on Apple TV+.

Adam Scott messes with an archaic computer in the Rupture series

Break

Unmissable, the drama Ruptura made the following provocation: what if you could split your mind and not take your work problems home, and vice versa? Would you go through this experiment? It is in this breeze that the characters of the favorite series live to, at least, be nominated for an Emmy for best drama.

A device is implanted inside the brain with the ability to make this division in the mind between what happens at work and outside it, an irreversible intervention called a rupture. The plot narrates the lives of those who are part of this process.

Rupture is available on Apple TV+.

Karen Fukuhara (center), Laz Alonso and Jack Quaid in The Boys Season 3

the boys

The six episodes aired so far from the third season put The Boys on that list. Prime Video’s forbidden-hero drama has outdone itself in new episodes as tension between the supers mounts.

Herogasm’s impressive supersurba was just one of the highlights of the wave. The addition of the character Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), as or stronger than the Homeland Captain (Antony Starr) added fuel to the fire in the clash between those who want to destroy the image of arach heroes versus force in favor of maintaining status. quo, manipulating the population using fake news.

The Boys is available on Prime Video.

Actor Miles Teller in the miniseries The Offer

The Offer

At the top of the ranking of the best films in history, The Godfather (1972) won a miniseries that no one asked for. The Offer’s main asset is to remain faithful to the basic proposal, that of narrating the film’s backstage, staging how it was made.

Anyone who is a fan of The Godfather franchise needs to watch The Offer. Even those who have seen the movie only once have to follow this high standard miniseries. It is a look at an iconic production of world entertainment and portrays all the adversities that surround a project of such greatness. Apart from the exemplary performance of the cast.

The Offer is available on Paramount+. ⬩