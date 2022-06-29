The amazing look of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the next film from the intergalactic team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters next year, specifically on May 5, 2023.

The film will premiere exactly six years after the release of the second film, an unusual wait for Marvel Studios films. Much of this delay comes from the fact that director James Gunn was fired from the film and then was only rehired after having already signed a commitment with Warner/DC.

But after so many setbacks, production is finally happening and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce a character fans have always wanted to see introduced to the MCU: the Adam Warlock.

The character will be played by Will Poulter (Bagulho’s family), an actor who was chosen by Marvel and Gunn after doing very well in the tests, beating actors like Regé-Jean Page and George MacKay.

And the website Chippu, which has already brought some exclusives before, revealed that it has already seen images of the look of Adam Warlock in the film, and described it in as much detail as possible, and apparently it is simply amazing.

Just like in the comics, he will have golden skin and hair, much like the Highbreed’s look in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two. Warlock’s uniform will have some differences from his comic book look.

In the film, the character will wear completely golden armor, with only some elements of the shoulders, chest, arms and waist with red details. There will also be a traditional skull around his neck, a kind of pendant that the character also carries in the comics.

The biggest difference, according to the website, is the absence of a gem on her forehead. In the comics the character is the bearer of the Soul Gem, while in the movie the only bright thing on his face will be his eyes, which will have a greenish light.

The site also claims that in the images seen the character was not wearing any kind of cape, but as with many films, it could be introduced through CGI in post-production.

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

