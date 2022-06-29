The Boys | Screenwriter Wanted Barack Obama To Join Herogasm

The weirdest episode of The Boys so far, “Herogasm,” almost had a cameo from former US President Barack Obama.

Actor Chace Crawford, who plays the Profound one, has heard rumors that the former president Barack Obama would potentially be one of the celebrities featured during the scene that parodied the infamous video “Imagine” by Gal Gadot. Despite the rumours, the showrunner Eric Kripke told Variety that was nothing but a joke.

“No, no, no. Jessica Chou, who wrote the screenplay, in a cheeky way, wrote: ‘Here are all the people we want to see singing’ and wrote her wish list, ‘Culminating in President Obama!’ ” Krypke said. “But at no time were we going to call Obama. I think we would definitely call Obama and put him on the show, but that would not be the favor I would ask if I had direct contact with President Obama.”

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series is the creation of Eric Kripke and follows a CIA superintendent who closely monitors a community of superheroes as their celebrity status has corrupted them and caused them to engage in behavior. reckless acts that compromise the world. Some of the characters are parodies of members of the Justice League.