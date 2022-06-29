“The file still has not fallen”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

It’s love! In an interview with “Good Morning America”, Sam Asghari, husband of Britney Spearstalked about what life has been like after the wedding, held earlier this month with Madonna, Drew Barrymore and many other celebrities in attendance.

“She is amazing! Everything is going very well”, evaluated the actor and model. “My chip still hasn’t sunk in,” he amended. In all, the two have been together for almost 6 years, when he participated in one of the singer’s clips.

Sam still recalled the emotion he felt on the day of the ceremony. “We imagined it would be like in a fairy tale and it really was. We wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, the closest people. We just wanted to celebrate. And that’s what we did,” he said.

The good phase in professional life was also credited to the beloved. “I hadn’t really been noticed until, you know… My wife ended up providing me with this amazing platform. So I’m very grateful”, he reflected, who considers Britney’s trajectory as a source of inspiration.

“Being in a relationship with someone who has accomplished so much, so many good things and at such a young age, teaches me to value the small or big things that I’m going to achieve. At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career. But more importantly, I want the people I love to look up to me.”