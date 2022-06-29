“The Gray Man – The Hidden Agent”: win invitations to previews – Hobbies

“The Gray Man–The Hidden Agent” tells the story of former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six.

Taken from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his mentor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was tasked with spreading death with the backing of the US agency. However, in a twist of fate, Six has now become the target, pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA colleague who will stop at nothing to neutralize him. Fortunately, Six has the precious help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

In this “thriller” produced by Netflix and AGBO, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the cast includes Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

JULY 14 IN SELECTED CINEMAS

