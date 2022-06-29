The Protector 3 will have Dakota Fanning in the cast

‎Deadline exclusive report confirms that Dakota Fanning joined the cast of The Equalizer 3, reuniting with Denzel Washington after nearly twenty years.

The two worked together on the lauded Flames of vengeancefrom the principal Tony Scott.

‎For now, there are no details about the actress’ role, but the Sony Pictures seems to have found the perfect opportunity to bring these talents together.‎

‎Currently, Fanning is part of the drama series The First Ladyat the showtimewhere he works alongside the consecrated Michelle Pfeiffer.

Recently, Queen Latifah discussed the possibility of appearing in the film franchise, as she stars in The Equalizer: The Protector, the hit series of the CBS.

“That depends on him. It’s really between Denzel and Antoine Fuqua. Obviously I love him. I have the greatest respect for him. What he did with the movies was amazing, and I would be more than happy to connect with him on any level. It’s more or less like that with us.”

Said.

“So who knows what will happen? Who knows what might happen, but I’m looking forward to what he’s going to do, because I know when he gets into trouble, he stays into trouble. I’m going to keep doing Robyn McCall on TV, and let him keep rocking in the movie version of McCall; I know we will both continue to deliver.”

Protector 3 will have Antoine Fuqua at the helm and is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

Combined, the two films in the franchise have grossed nearly $385 million worldwide, bringing big returns for Sony Pictures as they were produced on modest budgets.