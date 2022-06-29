The Warrior Princess, confirms Sam Raimi Rolling Stone

Doctor Strange Sequel Scene Shows Homage To Series On Which Sam Raimi Was Producer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness(2022) is full of references, among them, a tribute to Xena the Warrior Princess (1995). The information was confirmed by the director Sam Raimi and it happens in the scene where it shows the headquarters of the Illuminati.

At that moment, a giant statue of Xenaprotagonist of the 1990s series, which had Raimi as one of the producers. “The scene pays homage to heroes and villains. She’s both, so it’s really appropriate for the moment,” the director said in the commented version of the film, according to cinebuzz.

The series stars Lucy Lawless and shows a former mercenary trying to make a living to redeem her controversial past. So she travels across Greece in search of justice. The show ran from 1995 to 2001 and ran for six seasons.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) begins after the events of Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) and shows the Stephen Strange Avenger’s fallout after a dangerous spell propels him into the multiverse and forces him to face a mysterious enemy and alternate versions of himself.

in the cast, Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strangebeside Elizabeth Olsen interpreting Wanda Maximoffalso known as Scarlet Witch. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor also reprise their roles. Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams complete the list. Check out the trailer below:

