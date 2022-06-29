There is a bureaucrat from ANATEL wanting to impose USB-C on the iPhone » iPhone Blog

Europe was the first to campaign for all cell phones to follow the same connector pattern.

Before it was with the micro-USB, but as it didn’t work, now the darling of the time is the USB-C standard.

With that, some bureaucrat from the Brazilian ANATEL decided to draw attention and decided that our country also has to give an opinion on what the industry should or should not do.

Why adopt a single standard

The logic of adopting a single standard even makes some sense.

If all devices use the same connector, the user can have fewer cables at home as they will do everything.

Fewer cables also mean less e-waste when they get old.

And believe me: it would be an absurd reduction of waste. Not at first, as many people would have to buy new cables to adapt to the standard, but over the next few years the difference would be stark.

So, if all devices used the same cable pattern, it would be the perfect scenario.

The problem is that to force it artificially means limit the industry.

limiting innovation

By forcing companies to follow a single standard, this type of legislation actually prevents the creation of new, more modern alternatives.

If the European Union had managed to force all devices to adopt the micro-USB standard in 2010, it is very likely that USB-C didn’t exist today.

We know today how superior USB-C is to the limited micro-USB.

But if there was an obligation to stick to the old pattern, new patterns would have a much harder time emerging.

It would be a factor that would delay the technological evolution.

I’m not against USB-C and obviously it would be much better to have it on the iPhone than the current connector Lightning.

It has already come to the iPad and has opened up a huge range of interactivity with the most varied devices.

Apple would already be thinking, if we believe the rumors, to adopt USB-C on the iPhone in the future. Just a matter of time.

That’s if you don’t decide to do away with any connector, going directly to the wireless connection.

So the problem is not USB-C, but forcing everyone to adopt a specific standard.

I fear that this would delay some future process of evolution.

the own USB technology evolved thanks to the freedom that the industry has always had.

iMacs were the first to adopt USB, which was viewed with strangeness at first, but became standard years later.

If there was a state obligation at the time to maintain the SCSI connection back then (which many of you today have no idea what that is), it would have taken much longer for us to evolve on that.

This is the point: limiting the evolution of technology.

ANATEL

Now, our National Telecommunications Agency also wants to suggest imposing a standard for cell phone connectors.

The inspiration came from Europe, but it arrived incomplete: unlike the Old Continent, which wants to adopt a single connector for all electronic devices (speakers, batteries, headphones, etc.), Brazil only wants it for cell phones.

It’s the Tupiniquim way of caring about the Environment.

Give your opinion

Fortunately, a public consultation so that Brazilians can express themselves about this intention of the Brazilian autarchy.

And it is important that you also give your opinion to ANATEL, through this link.

If approved, the obligation would take effect from 2024.

Conclusion

This is an opinion article. You can agree or disagree, and that’s okay. There are no owners of truth here.

The intention is to make you think about this particular issue.

I find it curious (not to say another word) that our regulatory agency is concerned with this, even more so when other much more influential agencies are already addressing the issue.

Why demand this only now and not before? If the aim is concern for the Environment, why wasn’t this thought of before?

And why only cell phones? Will we have to buy extra cables for the other devices?

What is the point of establishing an obligation in Brazil when all companies have already changed their connectors to USB-C because of Europe?

Or even: if Europe and the US give up on forcing standardization, would Brazil have the strength to convince manufacturers to change connectors? would have butt to ban the sale of iPhones in the country?

For these and other reasons, all this seems just a big circus created by some ANATEL bureaucrat wanting to show service.

So it is important that you give your opinion in the public consultation, in this link.

And then tell here in the comments what YOU think of all this.