We currently live in a fully connected world. Therefore, a good Wi-Fi connection is necessary so as not to miss any details.

Cell phones, tablets and computers are tools that enable contact with different people in different parts of the world. However, without internet access, these devices end up losing their maximum capacity for use.

This is the way to connect to Wi-Fi without knowing the password that few people knew

First, this tip is for times when you don’t want to spend your mobile internet data or are in a place where your 4G doesn’t work very well.

It is worth noting that this method is not to “steal” the password or invade anyone’s connection. The aim is just to teach how to access public points more easily.

You may be in a restaurant, store, or establishment that restricts access to Wi-Fi, and therefore limits the connection to the general public.

However, there are applications that can be downloaded and release the credentials of a certain network. You must be wondering: But how do you get the passwords to activate the connection?

The way is very simple, the platform users themselves share the place data. In this way, a shared database is available to everyone.

Step by step

To exemplify, an app that can collect this information is Instabridge for those who use cell phones with Android or iOS system.

Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. Then launch the app and activate your location. That way, if you have a Wi-Fi network nearby, it will show up for you. You can check the available networks in the “Wi-Fi” section, located in the lower right corner of the screen. In this tab, the distance of the access points appear. Click on the same command as in the previous step, so you will find the password for the location. Finally, see the network name and match the password to be able to connect.

Other Applications

In addition to Instabridge, another app that can perform this function is WiFi-Map. Both platforms have a vast database of Internet points for you to connect.

To close, another possibility is WiFi Magic. Although less known, the application also manages to capture and make available nearby networks and their passwords.

